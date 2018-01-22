You are here: Home » 14 Art & Design Podcasts Hosted by Women

January 22, 2018 | | 9 Comments

14 Art & Design Podcasts Hosted by Women

(Illustration by Thomas James)
(Post created in collaboration with Michelle Kondrich)

Podcasts have always been my go-to audio when I’m working on illustration (or driving, or doing dishes, or…). Listening to podcasts about illustration and creativity can help us feel more connected to the greater art and design community but can also fuel our inspirational fires.

As with many things, women often don’t get the recognition they deserve, even though are creating amazing things everywhere you look, including podcasts. So I present to you a list of some great podcasts about art, design and creativity that are all created and hosted by women.

And if you want to support any of these shows, be sure to write reviews and rate them on Apple Podcasts or whatever other platform you might be using. Let’s give them a wider audience, yeah?


Creative Playdate

Are you pursuing a creative career while also raising children? Creative Playdate is dedicated to bringing you stories from people navigating the world of parenthood while maintaining their own creative business.

 

Not Art School

This is a place to learn about learning and how to immerse yourself in the arts without spending buckets of money. This is also a podcast where I talk about different topics in the history of art and art’s influence on society (and visa verse).

 

The Art Corner

Welcome to the Art Corner! Join illustrators Vicki Tsai and Anoosha Syed as they discuss the world of illustration and animation, sharing advice and promoting positivity to young artists.

 

Design Matters

The world’s first podcast about design and an inquiry into the broader world of creative culture through wide-ranging conversations with designers, writers, artists, curators, musicians, and other luminaries of contemporary thought.

 

Dirty Old Ladies

A Podcast about creating comics, hosted by three comic professionals, two of which make erotic content – listener discretion advised (or at least wear headphones) Updates every Monday.

 

People I Think Are Cool

A bi-weekly podcast featuring interviews with creatives about pursuing their passion.

 

The Creative Penn Podcast

Information, inspiration and interviews on writing, self-publishing, book marketing and making a living with your writing.

 

Art for Your Ear

Inside-scoop stories from the artists. You’ll hear first-hand from these talented, successful, full-time artists (who also happen to be regular people with hilarious stories) BEFORE they’re in the Art History books.

 

Art History Babes

Four fresh Masters drink wine and discuss all things visual culture. Discussion and critical analysis of art historical topics fueled by alcohol.

 

Women of Illustration

This video interview series focusing on women artists will help you build up your confidence and marketing chops so you can carve out your own path to illustration success.

 

The Art Side of Life

Art Side of Life is a 5-days a week podcast and YouTube show dedicated to inspiring all the artists out there to pursue their passion in life and take action to make their creative dreams come true. It is the perfect companion for your commute to school, work, or while you are creating.

 

A Piece of Work

A Piece of Work, a podcast hosted by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, is everything you wanted to know about modern and contemporary art but were afraid to ask.

 

Magic Lessons

Bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert returns for the second season of her hit podcast MAGIC LESSONS, ready to help another batch of aspiring artists overcome their fears and create more joyfully. This year’s guest experts include Neil Gaiman, Gary Shteyngart, Amy Purdy, Michael Ian Black, Brandon Stanton, Martha Beck, and Glennon Doyle Melton.

 

Basic Brainheart

Celebrating and interrogating creatives of all stripes.

 

Do you listen to a podcast we may have missed? Add them in the comments section!

Tags: , , , , ,

Categories: Podcast

Author:Thomas James

Creative Director of Illustration Age and Illustrator for The New York Times, Pentagram, WIRED, Buzzfeed, and more. Website / Instagram
View all posts by Thomas James

Don't miss a thing!

Subscribe to our RSS feed and social profiles to receive updates.

9 Comments on “14 Art & Design Podcasts Hosted by Women”

  1. Reply
    sovemba
    January 23, 2018 at 3:33 am #

    thanks so much for this! i recall looking for some good podcasts in the past and just gave up.

  2. Reply
    Heather Crank
    January 23, 2018 at 7:52 pm #

    Great list! You should add “Motion Hatch” with
    Hayley Atkins https://motionhatch.com/

  3. Reply
    helenhughjones
    January 24, 2018 at 5:29 am #

    This is so useful! I was looking for good design / illustration podcasts only last week. Hurrah.

  4. Reply
    Edna B Whitmore
    January 24, 2018 at 12:15 pm #

    Very, very interesting. I will not have to go to the nearest Best Buy and get my audio wire. It was missing from my computer tower the second last time I brought it home from Best Buy for updates and repair…Oh, well !!

  5. Reply
    elizabeth kay booth
    January 26, 2018 at 6:55 am #

    Thank you for this! I can’t wait to listen to these.

  6. Reply
    gooollysandra
    January 26, 2018 at 7:12 am #

    Will definitely check some of these out! Always looking for podcast recommendations.

  7. Reply
    Melissa
    January 26, 2018 at 7:21 am #

    This is great! Thank you!

  8. Reply
    Caloveline
    January 26, 2018 at 9:33 am #

    Thanks for the tips! I will defiently check these ones out!!
    https://caloveline.wordpress.com

  9. Reply
    anurchinslifeforme
    January 26, 2018 at 9:33 am #

    Love this, and that it focuses on women. Will have to check out the Podcasts!

Thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s