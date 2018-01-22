14 Art & Design Podcasts Hosted by Women

(Illustration by Thomas James)
(Post created in collaboration with Michelle Kondrich)
Podcasts have always been my go-to audio when I’m working on illustration (or driving, or doing dishes, or…). Listening to podcasts about illustration and creativity can help us feel more connected to the greater art and design community but can also fuel our inspirational fires.
As with many things, women often don’t get the recognition they deserve, even though are creating amazing things everywhere you look, including podcasts. So I present to you a list of some great podcasts about art, design and creativity that are all created and hosted by women.
And if you want to support any of these shows, be sure to write reviews and rate them on Apple Podcasts or whatever other platform you might be using. Let’s give them a wider audience, yeah?
Creative Playdate
Are you pursuing a creative career while also raising children? Creative Playdate is dedicated to bringing you stories from people navigating the world of parenthood while maintaining their own creative business.
Not Art School
This is a place to learn about learning and how to immerse yourself in the arts without spending buckets of money. This is also a podcast where I talk about different topics in the history of art and art’s influence on society (and visa verse).
The Art Corner
Welcome to the Art Corner! Join illustrators Vicki Tsai and Anoosha Syed as they discuss the world of illustration and animation, sharing advice and promoting positivity to young artists.
Design Matters
The world’s first podcast about design and an inquiry into the broader world of creative culture through wide-ranging conversations with designers, writers, artists, curators, musicians, and other luminaries of contemporary thought.
Dirty Old Ladies
A Podcast about creating comics, hosted by three comic professionals, two of which make erotic content – listener discretion advised (or at least wear headphones) Updates every Monday.
People I Think Are Cool
A bi-weekly podcast featuring interviews with creatives about pursuing their passion.
The Creative Penn Podcast
Information, inspiration and interviews on writing, self-publishing, book marketing and making a living with your writing.
Art for Your Ear
Inside-scoop stories from the artists. You’ll hear first-hand from these talented, successful, full-time artists (who also happen to be regular people with hilarious stories) BEFORE they’re in the Art History books.
Four fresh Masters drink wine and discuss all things visual culture. Discussion and critical analysis of art historical topics fueled by alcohol.
Women of Illustration
This video interview series focusing on women artists will help you build up your confidence and marketing chops so you can carve out your own path to illustration success.
The Art Side of Life
Art Side of Life is a 5-days a week podcast and YouTube show dedicated to inspiring all the artists out there to pursue their passion in life and take action to make their creative dreams come true. It is the perfect companion for your commute to school, work, or while you are creating.
A Piece of Work
A Piece of Work, a podcast hosted by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, is everything you wanted to know about modern and contemporary art but were afraid to ask.
Bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert returns for the second season of her hit podcast MAGIC LESSONS, ready to help another batch of aspiring artists overcome their fears and create more joyfully. This year’s guest experts include Neil Gaiman, Gary Shteyngart, Amy Purdy, Michael Ian Black, Brandon Stanton, Martha Beck, and Glennon Doyle Melton.
Basic Brainheart
Celebrating and interrogating creatives of all stripes.
thanks so much for this! i recall looking for some good podcasts in the past and just gave up.
Great list! You should add “Motion Hatch” with
Hayley Atkins https://motionhatch.com/
This is so useful! I was looking for good design / illustration podcasts only last week. Hurrah.
Very, very interesting. I will not have to go to the nearest Best Buy and get my audio wire. It was missing from my computer tower the second last time I brought it home from Best Buy for updates and repair…Oh, well !!
Thank you for this! I can’t wait to listen to these.
Will definitely check some of these out! Always looking for podcast recommendations.
This is great! Thank you!
Thanks for the tips! I will defiently check these ones out!!
https://caloveline.wordpress.com
Love this, and that it focuses on women. Will have to check out the Podcasts!