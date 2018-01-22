14 Art & Design Podcasts Hosted by Women

(Illustration by Thomas James)

(Post created in collaboration with Michelle Kondrich)



Podcasts have always been my go-to audio when I’m working on illustration (or driving, or doing dishes, or…). Listening to podcasts about illustration and creativity can help us feel more connected to the greater art and design community but can also fuel our inspirational fires.

As with many things, women often don’t get the recognition they deserve, even though are creating amazing things everywhere you look, including podcasts. So I present to you a list of some great podcasts about art, design and creativity that are all created and hosted by women.

And if you want to support any of these shows, be sure to write reviews and rate them on Apple Podcasts or whatever other platform you might be using. Let’s give them a wider audience, yeah?

Are you pursuing a creative career while also raising children? Creative Playdate is dedicated to bringing you stories from people navigating the world of parenthood while maintaining their own creative business.

This is a place to learn about learning and how to immerse yourself in the arts without spending buckets of money. This is also a podcast where I talk about different topics in the history of art and art’s influence on society (and visa verse).

Welcome to the Art Corner! Join illustrators Vicki Tsai and Anoosha Syed as they discuss the world of illustration and animation, sharing advice and promoting positivity to young artists.

The world’s first podcast about design and an inquiry into the broader world of creative culture through wide-ranging conversations with designers, writers, artists, curators, musicians, and other luminaries of contemporary thought.

A Podcast about creating comics, hosted by three comic professionals, two of which make erotic content – listener discretion advised (or at least wear headphones) Updates every Monday.

A bi-weekly podcast featuring interviews with creatives about pursuing their passion.

Information, inspiration and interviews on writing, self-publishing, book marketing and making a living with your writing.

Inside-scoop stories from the artists. You’ll hear first-hand from these talented, successful, full-time artists (who also happen to be regular people with hilarious stories) BEFORE they’re in the Art History books.

Art History Babes

Four fresh Masters drink wine and discuss all things visual culture. Discussion and critical analysis of art historical topics fueled by alcohol.

This video interview series focusing on women artists will help you build up your confidence and marketing chops so you can carve out your own path to illustration success.

Art Side of Life is a 5-days a week podcast and YouTube show dedicated to inspiring all the artists out there to pursue their passion in life and take action to make their creative dreams come true. It is the perfect companion for your commute to school, work, or while you are creating.

A Piece of Work, a podcast hosted by Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson, is everything you wanted to know about modern and contemporary art but were afraid to ask.

Magic Lessons

Bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert returns for the second season of her hit podcast MAGIC LESSONS, ready to help another batch of aspiring artists overcome their fears and create more joyfully. This year’s guest experts include Neil Gaiman, Gary Shteyngart, Amy Purdy, Michael Ian Black, Brandon Stanton, Martha Beck, and Glennon Doyle Melton.

Celebrating and interrogating creatives of all stripes.

Do you listen to a podcast we may have missed? Add them in the comments section!